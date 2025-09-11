Map Books of 2025

This is a list of cartography and geospatial-related books that, to my knowledge, are being published in 2025. I will update this page throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change and often in flux (publishers reschedule books all the time).

Contact me to suggest a book or correct information. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.

Books can have different release dates in different markets and in different formats. As examples, a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S., and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. I try to make a note of such things.

Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.

March

Pittsburgh in 50 Maps by Stentor Danielson. Belt, 18 Mar 2025, $30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

April

June

Great Lakes in 50 Maps by Alex B. Hill. Belt, 3 Jun 2025, $30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

September

Utterly British Maps by Helen McKenzie. National Trust Books, 11 Sep 2025, £10. Amazon (Canada, UK).

by Helen McKenzie. National Trust Books, 11 Sep 2025, £10. Amazon (Canada, UK). Maps: Their Untold Stories, 2nd ed., by Rose Mitchell and Andrew James. Conway, 11 Sep 2025, £25. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

October

History of the World in Maps: The Rise and Fall of Empires, Countries and Cities by Mick Ashworth and Philip Parker. Times Books, 9 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK).

by Mick Ashworth and Philip Parker. Times Books, 9 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK). The Library of Lost Maps: An Archive of a World In Progress by James Cheshire. Bloomsbury, 14 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

by James Cheshire. Bloomsbury, 14 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop. The 1960s: Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See a Turbulent Decade by Gordon Kerr. Illustrated by Claire Rollet. The Experiment, 14 Oct 2025, $23. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

by Gordon Kerr. Illustrated by Claire Rollet. The Experiment, 14 Oct 2025, $23. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop. Mapping the North by Charlotta Forss. Bodleian Library, 31 Oct 2025, $37.50. Bookshop.

November