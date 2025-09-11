Map Books of 2025

This is a list of cartography and geospatial-related books that, to my knowledge, are being published in 2025. I will update this page throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change and often in flux (publishers reschedule books all the time).

Contact me to suggest a book or correct information. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.

Books can have different release dates in different markets and in different formats. As examples, a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S., and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. I try to make a note of such things.

Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.

March

April

Book cover: Wish You Were Here by Mark D. Tomasko

June

September

October

Book cover: The Library of Lost Maps by James Cheshire

November

Notes

  1. 11 Nov 2025 U.S. release