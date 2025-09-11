Map Books of 2025

This is a list of cartography and geospatial-related books that, to my knowledge, are being published in 2025. I will update this page throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change and often in flux (publishers reschedule books all the time).
Contact me to suggest a book or correct information. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.
Books can have different release dates in different markets and in different formats. As examples, a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S., and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. I try to make a note of such things.
Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.
March
April
- Wish You Were Here: Guidebooks, Viewbooks, Photobooks, and Maps of New York City 1807-1940 by Mark D. Tomasko. University of Chicago Press, 5 Apr 2025, $35. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Territorial Imaginaries: Beyond the Sovereign Map by Kären Wigen. University of Chicago Press, 7 Apr 2025, $45. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Cartographic Poetry: Examining Historic Blackfoot and Gros Ventre Maps by Ted Binnema, François Lanoë and Heinz W. Pyszczyk. University of Alberta Press, 8 Apr 2025. C$40. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
June
September
- Utterly British Maps by Helen McKenzie. National Trust Books, 11 Sep 2025, £10. Amazon (Canada, UK).
- Maps: Their Untold Stories, 2nd ed., by Rose Mitchell and Andrew James. Conway, 11 Sep 2025,1 £25. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
October
- History of the World in Maps: The Rise and Fall of Empires, Countries and Cities by Mick Ashworth and Philip Parker. Times Books, 9 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK).
- The Library of Lost Maps: An Archive of a World In Progress by James Cheshire. Bloomsbury, 14 Oct 2025, £30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- The 1960s: Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See a Turbulent Decade by Gordon Kerr. Illustrated by Claire Rollet. The Experiment, 14 Oct 2025, $23. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Mapping the North by Charlotta Forss. Bodleian Library, 31 Oct 2025, $37.50. Bookshop.
November
- Secret Maps: Maps You Were Never Meant to See, from the Middle Ages to Today by Tom Harper, Nick Dykes and Magdalena Peszko. University of Chicago Press, 14 Nov 2025, $39. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.