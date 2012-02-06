Map Books of 2026

This is a list of cartography and geospatial-related books that, to my knowledge, are being published in 2026. I will update this page throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change and often in flux (publishers reschedule books all the time).

Contact me to suggest a book or correct information. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.

Titles link to my reviews. Prices are rounded to the nearest dollar, pound or euro. If the icon appears in a listing, it means that I have received a review copy from the publisher.

A icon suggests possible suitability as a gift—I emphasize possible, because I have seen only a fraction of what’s listed here.

Books can have different release dates in different markets and in different formats. As examples, a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S., and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. I try to make a note of such things.

Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.

Pages from previous years can be found here: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016. They are not generally corrected or updated past the year they’re for.

January

The Queen’s Atlas: Saxton’s Elizabethan Masterpiece by David Fletcher. Bodleian Library, 6 Jan 2025 (U.K. 6 Nov 2025), £35/$55. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

by David Fletcher. Bodleian Library, 6 Jan 2025 (U.K. 6 Nov 2025), £35/$55. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop. The Word for World: The Maps of Ursula K. Le Guin ed. by So Mayer and Sarah Shin. Spiral House, 10 Jan 2026 (U.K. 21 Oct 2025), £23/$26. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

February

The 226 City Maps of Jacob van Deventer in Figures: Street Lengths, Accuracy in Relation to Modern Maps, Cross-Comparisons by Peter van Druenen. Brill, 26 Feb 2026, $233. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

March

Map Use: Map Reading and Design, Vol. 1 , 9th ed., by Aileen R. Buckley, Jon A. Kimerling and Patrick J. Kennelly. Esri, 3 Mar 2026, $96. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

, 9th ed., by Aileen R. Buckley, Jon A. Kimerling and Patrick J. Kennelly. Esri, 3 Mar 2026, $96. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop. Top 20 Essential Skills for Imagery and Remote Sensing by Thomas Humber and Jeff Liedtke. Esri, 3 Mar 2026, $80. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.

May