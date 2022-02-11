Map Books of 2022

Here are the map- and cartography-related books that, to my knowledge, have been published or are scheduled to be published in 2022. This page will be updated throughout the year as I receive new information. To suggest a book for this list, please contact me.
January
Mapping by Design: A Guide to ArcGIS Maps for Adobe Creative Cloud
by Sarah Bell
Esri Press, 4 Jan 2022 (paperback; ebook published Sep 2021)
Collaborative Cities: Mapping Solutions to Wicked Problems
by Stephen Goldsmith and Kate Markin Coleman
Esri Press, 11 Jan 2022
February
Keeping People Safe: GIS for Public Safety
edited by Ryan Lanclos and Matt Artz
Esri Press, 8 Feb 2022
March
Thematic Mapping: 101 Inspiring Ways to Visualise Empirical Data
by Kenneth Field
Esri Press, 29 Mar 2022 (paperback; ebook published Aug 2021)
The Cartographers
by Peng Shepherd
William Morrow, 15 Mar 2022 (US); Orion, 17 Mar 2022 (UK)
April
The Quarantine Atlas
by Laura Bliss
Black Dog & Leventhal, 5 Apr 2022 (UK: 28 Apr 2022)
May
Learning from COVID-19: GIS for Pandemics
edited by Este Geraghty and Matt Artz
Esri Press, 31 May 2022
July
The Boy Who Loved Maps
by Kari Allen; illustrated by G. Brian Karas
Anne Schwartz, 12 Jul 2022 | ages 4-8
