This is a list of brick-and-mortar map stores—the kind you can visit and buy things from, with opening hours and product on shelves. It does not include online-only retailers, rare book or antique map dealers (who are generally open only by appointment), distributors, or publishers.
This page is a work in progress. Contact me if you think a store should be added to this list (or removed—map stores closing is an all too common occurrence).
For other lists of map stores, see Andrew Middleton’s map, which includes non-profit institutions like archives and libraries, and Zhaoxu Sui’s list of global map stores.
See posts tagged with ‘map stores’ for the latest.
Australia
- The Chart and Map Shop
70 High Street, Freemantle WA 6160
- Geographica
110 Elizabeth Street, Hobart TAS 7000
- The Map Shop
110 Hindley Street, Adelaide SA 5000
Belgium
- Alta Via
Nassaustraat 29, 2000 Antwerpen
- Atlas & Zanzibar
Kortrijksesteenweg 19, 9000 Gent
Canada
- Aux Quatre Points Cardinaux
551 Rue Ontario Est, Montréal QC H2L 1N8
- International Travel Maps and Books
12300 Bridgeport Road, Richmond BC V6V 1J5
- Maps and More
1601 Lower Water Street, Halifax NS B3J 3P6
- World of Maps
1191 Wellington Street West, Ottawa ON K1Y 2Z6
Chile
- TravelAid
Ansorena 425 local 4, Pucón
Germany
- Das Landkartenhaus Freiburg
Schiffstraße 6, 79098 Freiburg im Breisgau
Italy
- Vel—La Libreria del Viaggiatore
Via Vittorio Veneto 9, 23100 Sondrio
Netherlands
- Reisboekhandel Interglobe
Vinkenburgstraat 7, NL-3512 AA Utrecht
New Zealand
- Auckland Map Centre
National Bank Centre, Shop 3, 209 Queen Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010
- Map and Chart Shop
636 Victoria Street, Hamilton Central, Hamilton 3204
United Kingdom
- The Map Centre
40 Nover Wood Drive, Fownhope, Hereford, HR1 4PN
- The Map Shop
15 High Street, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, WR8 0HJ
- Stanfords
- 29 Corn Street, Bristol, BS1 1HT
- 7 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9FA
United States
- The Map Center
545 Pawtucket Avenue, Pawtucket RI 02860
- Metsker Maps
Pike Place Market, 1511 First Avenue, Seattle WA 98101-1523
- Wide World of Maps
- 2133 East Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85016-6129
- 2706 East Bell Road, Phoenix AZ 85032-2418
- 2650 North Scottsdale Road Suite 26, Tempe AZ 85288-1070
- Xplorer Maps
1245 South 3rd Street West, Missoula MT 59801-2333