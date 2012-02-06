Map Stores

This is a list of brick-and-mortar map stores—the kind you can visit and buy things from, with opening hours and product on shelves. It does not include online-only retailers, rare book or antique map dealers (who are generally open only by appointment), distributors, or publishers.

This page is a work in progress. Contact me if you think a store should be added to this list (or removed—map stores closing is an all too common occurrence).

For other lists of map stores, see Andrew Middleton’s map, which includes non-profit institutions like archives and libraries, and Zhaoxu Sui’s list of global map stores.

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Chile

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

New Zealand

United Kingdom

  • The Map Centre
    40 Nover Wood Drive, Fownhope, Hereford, HR1 4PN
  • The Map Shop
    15 High Street, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, WR8 0HJ
  • Stanfords
    • 29 Corn Street, Bristol, BS1 1HT
    • 7 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9FA

United States

  • The Map Center
    545 Pawtucket Avenue, Pawtucket RI 02860
  • Metsker Maps
    Pike Place Market, 1511 First Avenue, Seattle WA 98101-1523
  • Wide World of Maps
    • 2133 East Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85016-6129
    • 2706 East Bell Road, Phoenix AZ 85032-2418
    • 2650 North Scottsdale Road Suite 26, Tempe AZ 85288-1070
  • Xplorer Maps
    1245 South 3rd Street West, Missoula MT 59801-2333