This is a list of brick-and-mortar map stores—the kind you can visit and buy things from, with opening hours and product on shelves. It does not include online-only retailers, rare book or antique map dealers (who are generally open only by appointment), distributors, or publishers.

This page is a work in progress. Contact me if you think a store should be added to this list (or removed—map stores closing is an all too common occurrence).

For other lists of map stores, see Andrew Middleton’s map, which includes non-profit institutions like archives and libraries, and Zhaoxu Sui’s list of global map stores.

See posts tagged with ‘map stores’ for the latest.

Australia

The Chart and Map Shop

70 High Street, Freemantle WA 6160

110 Elizabeth Street, Hobart TAS 7000

110 Hindley Street, Adelaide SA 5000

Belgium

Alta Via

Nassaustraat 29, 2000 Antwerpen

Kortrijksesteenweg 19, 9000 Gent

Canada

Chile

TravelAid

Ansorena 425 local 4, Pucón

Germany

Das Landkartenhaus Freiburg

Schiffstraße 6, 79098 Freiburg im Breisgau

Italy

Vel—La Libreria del Viaggiatore

Via Vittorio Veneto 9, 23100 Sondrio

Netherlands

Reisboekhandel Interglobe

Vinkenburgstraat 7, NL-3512 AA Utrecht

New Zealand

Auckland Map Centre

National Bank Centre, Shop 3, 209 Queen Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010

636 Victoria Street, Hamilton Central, Hamilton 3204

United Kingdom

The Map Centre

40 Nover Wood Drive, Fownhope, Hereford, HR1 4PN

15 High Street, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, WR8 0HJ

15 High Street, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, WR8 0HJ

Stanfords

29 Corn Street, Bristol, BS1 1HT

7 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9FA



United States