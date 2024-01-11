Map Books of 2024

Here are the map- and cartography-related books that, to my knowledge, have been published or are scheduled to be published in 2024. This page will be updated throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change (publishers reschedule books all the time).
To suggest a book for this list, please contact me. Corrections also welcome. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.
Books are listed in chronological order, mostly: books may have different release dates in different markets (e.g. a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S.), and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. These sorts of things will be noted in the listings.
Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.
January
- Reimagining the Globe and Cultural Exchange: The East Asian Legacies of Matteo Ricci’s World Map by Laura Hostetler. Brill, 25 Jan 2024. $99. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop. Available as an open-access download.
- Maps and Colours: A Complex Relationship ed. by Diana Lange and Benjamin van der Linde. Brill, 25 Jan 2024. $126. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
February
- Working Beyond Borders: GIS for Geospatial Collaboration ed. by Jill Saligoe-Simmel and Maria Jordan. Esri Press, 6 Feb 2024. $24. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Atlas of Shipwrecks and Fortunes of the Sea by Cyril Hofstein, illus. by Karin Doering-Froger. Schiffer, 28 Feb 2024 (UK 28 Apr 2024). $30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Remapping the World in East Asia ed. by Mario Cams and Elke Papelitzky. University of Hawai‘i Press, 29 Feb 2024. $76. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
March
- Prepare, Respond, Renew: GIS for Wildland Fires ed. by Anthony Schultz, Matt Ball and Matt Artz. Esri Press, 5 Mar 2024. $24. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
- Fieldwork Handbook: A Practical Guide on the Go by Marika Vertzonis. Esri Press, 5 Mar 2024. $40. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
April
- The Times Desktop Atlas of the World, 6th edition. Collins, 11 Apr 2024 (North Am 23 Jul 2024). £25/$50. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
May
- Terrible Maps: Hilarious Maps for a Ridiculous World by Michael Howe. HarperCollins, 7 May 2024.1 $20. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
August
- Leading with Data: A Police Commander’s Guide to GIS & Crime Analysis by Jonas H. Baughman. Esri, 27 Aug 2024.2 $30. Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.