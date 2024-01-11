Map Books of 2024

Here are the map- and cartography-related books that, to my knowledge, have been published or are scheduled to be published in 2024. This page will be updated throughout the year as I receive new information. Which is to say that this information is subject to change (publishers reschedule books all the time).

To suggest a book for this list, please contact me. Corrections also welcome. If you are a publisher, author or publicist and would like to send me a review copy, please see the reviewing guidelines.

Books are listed in chronological order, mostly: books may have different release dates in different markets (e.g. a book may come out in the U.K. months before it does in the U.S.), and the ebook edition may come out months before the paper edition. These sorts of things will be noted in the listings.

Full disclosure: I earn income from qualifying purchases made via these links.

January

February

March

April

May

August