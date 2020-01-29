Map Books of 2020

Here are the books that, to my knowledge, have been published or are scheduled to be published in 2019.
February
The Sky Atlas
by Edward Brooke-Hitching
Chronicle, 25 Feb 2020 (U.S. edition)
April
The History of Cartography, Vol. 4: Cartography in the European Enlightenment
edited by Matthew H. Edney and Mary Sponberg Pedley
University of Chicago Press, Apr 2020
May
The Atlas of Women Explorers
by Riccardo Francaviglia and Margherita Sgarlata
White Star, 5 May 2020
The Indies of the Setting Sun: How Early Modern Spain Mapped the Far East as Far as the Transpacific West
by Ricardo Padrón
University of Chicago Press, May 2020
June
When Maps Become the World
by Rasmus Grønfeldt Winther
University of Chicago Press, Jun 2020
July
A History of Britain in 12 Maps
by Philip Parker
Michael Joseph, 23 Jul 2020
September
Underground Cities
by Mark Ovenden
White Lion, 8 Sep 2020
