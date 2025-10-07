Review: GeoAI

Save some room on the AI bandwagon for ArcGIS. This seems to be the central message of GeoAI: Artificial Intelligence in GIS, a slim (only 120-page) volume of articles and posts that previously appeared, for the most part, in Esri blogs and publications. They highlight examples and “real-life stories” of how Esri’s machine- and deep-learning tools have been successfully applied in the public, private and non-profit sectors. At a moment when “AI” is invariably a synecdoche for the awfulness that is generative AI, which I will not litigate here, it can be a challenge to remember that machine and deep learning tools, which have been included in ArcGIS since 2008, have all kinds of applications and benefits. (See Esri’s pretrained deep learning models for examples like feature detection, land-cover classification, and object tracking; see also their GeoAI landing page.) Calling these tools “GeoAI” strikes me as a way to package them to appeal to decision makers who are speedrunning their AI rollout, for better or worse. It’s those decision makers that this book is targeted to. Esri has something to sell them: this is the pitch.

I received an electronic review copy from the publisher.

GeoAI: Artificial Intelligence in GIS

ed. by Ismael Chivite, Nicholas Giner and Matt Artz

Esri, 2 Sep 2025, $40

