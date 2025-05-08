No Gulf Is Safe

One consolation to all this “Gulf of America” nonsense was that, as something done by executive order, it would be just as easy to undo when all of this is over. Was. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would codify the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” into law—not only requiring federal agencies to comply with the change, but once signed into law it would take another statute to undo the change. The bill is now off to the Senate. CNN, Guardian.

Meanwhile, another gulf is in Donald Trump’s sights. He’s apparently planning to announce that the U.S. will refer to the Persian Gulf as the Gulf of Arabia or Arabian Gulf during his trip to the Middle East next week: CNN, Guardian. The move is guaranteed (and possibly intended) to piss off the Iranians, who have been touchy about any attempts to use Arabian Gulf instead of Persian Gulf for decades (previously: 1, 2).

Which one’s next, do you think? Or will he go full nuclear and take sides on the Sea of Japan/East Sea dispute?

