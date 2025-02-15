Is ‘Gulf of Mexico’ Worth Fighting For?

The Associated Press is now banned from the Oval Office and Air Force One indefinitely for refusing to toe the Trump line on “Gulf of America.” The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple thinks this is a hill worth dying on: “On this particular hill, we have the freedom to make editorial choices without government intervention and manipulation.” On the other hand, The Atlantic’s Gilad Edelman thinks this was the wrong fight to pick: “A huge share of Trump’s actions over the past four weeks fall somewhere on the spectrum from ‘legally questionable’ to ‘plainly unconstitutional.’ The ‘Gulf of America’ rebrand is not one of them.”

Making you make me shows everyone who you are. There’s something to be said for that.

