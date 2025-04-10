If You Thought There Would Be Nothing More to Report About the ‘Gulf of America’ Nonsense, You Were Mistaken

This “Gulf of America” business has spread to the state level, and where else would it start but Florida, where two state house bills that would purge “Gulf of Mexico” from state laws and educational materials have now passed the Senate and await Governor DeSantis’s inevitable signature.

In February the White House barred the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One for failing to use “Gulf of America” in their reporting. On Tuesday a federal judge ordered the Trump White House to lift those restrictions; the White House is now appealing the order.

The public editor for the Dallas Morning News explains why the newspaper continues to use “Gulf of Mexico”: “So, was using ‘Gulf of Mexico’ an editorial lapse or an act of courage? It was neither. It instead reflected a thoughtful, fair-minded decision driven by a pragmatism we typically refer to as common sense.”

Purple Lizard Maps (previously) says they will soon launch a Kickstarter to make a map than honours the history and name of the Gulf of Mexico. “We plan to make a unique, thought-provoking and beautiful map of the Gulf of Mexico. One that highlights 10,000 years of cultural, political and environmental history in this region. This will be a historical record, a piece of art, and a stand against cultural erasure.”

