Anton Thomas’s Wild World Is Out in the World

Earlier this year Anton Thomas finished his Wild World map—a hand-drawn pictorial map of the natural world on the Natural Earth projection—and prints and posters have been shipping out. I’ve covered Wild World before on The Map Room, but this is news I somehow missed at the time. But this week Anton’s project has gotten some fairly significant news coverage: first from The New York Times (paywalled) and then from CBC Radio’s The Current (not).

Previously: Anton Thomas’s Next Project: Wild World; Anton Thomas’s Wild World: A Progress Report.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...