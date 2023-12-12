Google Maps Updates Offer Users More Control Over Their Data

Forthcoming updates to Google Maps will give users a bit more control over their location data. Location History—off by default—will have the option of being stored on-device rather than on Google’s servers, and auto-delete will default to three months instead of 18. Meanwhile, users will be able to delete activity (“searches, directions, visits, and shares”) related to a specific location—the online maps equivalent of clearing your browser history, I guess. (I can’t help but notice that announcing greater user control over this information highlights the fact that this information is being collected in the first place.)

