Anton Thomas gives us an update on the map he’s been working on for the past two years: Wild World. “With much ocean ahead, and Antarctica, I think it’ll take another year to finish. But most of the land is done. And prints of certain continents are already available, so the map is going well. It’s just . . . more complex and detailed than I ever dreamed.”

Previously: Anton Thomas’s Next Project: Wild World.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...