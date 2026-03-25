Ads Coming to Apple Maps This Summer (U.S. and Canada)

Per Apple’s announcement of its new Apple Business platform, ads are indeed coming to Apple Maps.

Beginning this summer in the U.S. and Canada, businesses will have a new way to be discovered by using Apple Business to create ads on Maps. Ads on Maps will appear when users search in Maps, and can appear at the top of a user’s search results based on relevance, as well as at the top of a new Suggested Places experience in Maps, which will display recommendations based on what’s trending nearby, the user’s recent searches, and more. Ads will be clearly marked to ensure transparency for Maps users.

Apple maintains that the ad platform will come with user privacy protections. “A user’s location and the ads they see and interact with in Maps are not associated with a user’s Apple Account. Personal data stays on a user’s device, is not collected or stored by Apple, and is not shared with third parties.”

From last year: Apple Exploring Advertising in Maps; Ads Coming to Apple Maps: Report.