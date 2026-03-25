John Rocque, A plan of the cities of London and Westminster, and borough of Southwark, with the contiguous buildings, 1746. Map on 24 sheets, 203 × 385 cm. Library of Congress Geography and Map Division.

A book reprinting John Rocque’s 1746 map of London, a massive 24-sheet, 1:2,437-scale map originally printed in 24 sheets, has just been published. Or rather, republished: it’s an updated reprint of a 1947 paperback by journalist W. Crawford Snowdon that was published to mark the map’s 200th anniversary. The new edition, out from Atlantic Publishing, is updated with better-quality map reproductions and additional illustrations. The “street-by-street” subtitle kind of pitches it as an 18th-century A to Z map. BBC News, Daily Mail, Londonist.

The map itself is available online: see the Library of Congress’s version. Rocque published a smaller-scale map of London in the same year, for which see this Royal Museums Greenwich article.

London in the 18th Century: Street by Street—John Rocque

by W. Crawford Snowden

Atlantic Publishing, 5 Mar 2026, £25.

Amazon (Canada, UK)