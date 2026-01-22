Screenshot (theeclipse.app)

Eclipse Company co-founder Jesse Tomlinson writes: “Since you have many eclipse map posts on your site, I wanted to send a quick message letting you know about our newly rebuilt website, The Eclipse App. In 2023, you wrote about the maps we made for the 2023 annular eclipse and 2024 total eclipse.” Right now the site defaults to the 2026 solar eclipse over Greenland, Iceland and Spain, but it also covers the 2023, 2024, 2027 and 2028 eclipses, each with path-of-totality, historical cloud cover and solar position maps.