A New Map of Antarctica Suggests a Complex Landscape Under the Ice Sheet

A new, far more detailed map of the landscape underneath Antarctica’s ice sheet, generated “by applying the physics of ice flow to ice surface maps and incorporating geophysical ice thickness observations.” There’s an aspect of speculation, of inference, to this method—the map is predicated on our understanding of how ice flows, and that understanding may change. But in the meantime the new map is suggesting the existence of some under-ice landforms hitherto undiscovered. BBC News, Reuters.

Previously: A New Map of the Land Beneath Antarctica’s Ice.