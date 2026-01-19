Gladys West, 1930-2026

Published on by Jonathan Crowe
Gladys West and Sam Smith look over data from the Global Positioning System, which Gladys helped develop at the Naval Proving Ground in Dahlgren, VA in 1985. (Wikimedia Commons)
Gladys West with Sam Smith in 1985 (U.S. Navy). Wikimedia Commons.

Gladys West has died at the age of 95. An African-American mathematician who grew up in Jim Crow Virginia, West “devoted herself to solving one of science’s most complex challenges: accurately modeling the shape of the Earth. Her painstaking calculations and programming helped transform raw satellite data into precise geodetic models, enabling reliable satellite-based navigation. That work ultimately became the backbone of the Global Positioning System (GPS)—now essential to aviation, shipping, emergency response, smartphones, and daily life worldwide.”

Previously: Gladys West, GPS’s Hidden Figure.