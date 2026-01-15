How Often Do Maps Appear in Literature?

Published on by Jonathan Crowe

How many novels include maps? For his 2013 monograph on fantasy maps and settings, Here Be Dragons, Stefan Ekman surveyed a random sample of 200 fantasy novels and found that about a third of them came with maps. Computational methods have now answered this question using a much bigger sample:

Digital humanities scholars from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers of Computing and Information Science have developed a computational system to mine maps from nearly 100,000 digitized books from the 19th and early 20th centuries, discovering that just 1.7% of novels include maps, mostly at the beginning or end, among other findings. 

They also discovered that 25% of maps in novels depict fictional settings, and military and detective fiction—not fantasy or science fiction—were the book genres most likely to contain a map, contrary to initial hunches.

Contrary to what I would have expected as well! See the article here (PDF). [Tara Calishain]