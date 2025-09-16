Two Books Map London

Published on by Jonathan Crowe
Book covers for The Boroughs of London by Mike Hall and Matt Brown (Batsford, October 2025) and Modern London Maps by Vincent Westbrook (Batsford, May 2025).
Batsford

Two books out this year, both from Batsford, explore London through maps. Vincent Westbrook’s Modern London Maps focuses on more than 60 maps from the 20th century. Like many books of this kind, Modern London Maps draws primarily from a single source: the London Archives. Mapping London reviewed it last month: “probably quite close to the book that we would have published.” And out next month, The Boroughs of London collects Mike Hall’s “boldly coloured, highly detailed maps of every London borough, inspired by classic 1960s graphic design,” pairing it with commentary by Matt Brown.

