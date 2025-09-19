The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Mapped at the Precinct Level

VoteHub (screenshot)

VoteHub has released a precinct-level map of the 2024 U.S. presidential election results that includes vote density as well as margin—in other words, taking into account how many votes are in a district, not just by how much (tempering the fact of winning 90% of the vote in a district with the fact that there are only 100 votes to be had in the district, say). [Maps Mania]

Meanwhile, VoteHub is also tracking the unusual and hinky attempts at gerrymandering U.S. congressional districts outside the usual census cycle, with a map showing which states are involved and what the potential impact might be.