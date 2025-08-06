Two Light Pollution Maps

Light Pollution Map, lightpollutionmap.app (screenshot)

It’s been a while since I last posted something about light-pollution maps, which are used by astronomers to determine the best places to observe the night sky. But a couple of online light-pollution maps came to my attention recently: the Light Pollution Map at lightpollutionmap.app and the Light Pollution Map at lightpollutionmap.info. They’re different services despite being similar in name and in function, though I’d give the edge to .app in user-friendliness; .info has more tools but is fiddlier. (The usual tech dichotomy.) Confusingly, .info, not .app, is the one with the iPhone/iPad app. Both rely on NASA VIIRS data and give Bortle scale measurements for a selected location, which is the main thing. [Maps Mania/MetaFilter]

