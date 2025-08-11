A Tool to Generate Tactile Street Maps

Speaking of tools for generating maps for the blind and visually impaired (previously), there’s also TMAP (Tactile Maps Automated Production) from Lighthouse’s MAD Lab.

TMAP is a screen reader-friendly tool for creating tactile street maps. Raised lines and textures represent roads, pedestrian paths, and railways. Maps range from a few blocks to a few miles wide. Map creation is automated; you do not have to design and label maps. Simply enter an address, intersection or landmark into the search bar. Then choose settings for paper size and map scale, and which features to include on the map.

The maps can be ordered from Lighthouse’s store or printed on an embosser or tactile printer (as opposed to a 3D printer). Thanks to Fred DeJarlais for the tip.