Reading Historic Maps: A Practical Guide “is an educational resource designed to help students and educators better understand historic maps. Focusing on depictions of navigation and conquest in world maps, the guide explains where to find these maps and how to analyze both common and unique cartographic details. The guide also contains suggested further readings and appendixes of additional maps to view.” Created by Kathy Hart, this 12-page PDF document covers the basics of what the details on old maps can tell the reader. [Paige Roberts]