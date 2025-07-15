History of Cartography Project’s Fifth Volume Goes to Press

The History of Cartography Project’s fifth and final volume, Cartography in the Nineteenth Century, has finally gone to press, though the massive book will take two years to work its way through the production pipeline. It’s scheduled for publication in 2027.

(All previous volumes are available as free downloads in PDF format. So will volume five, once it’s been out for a couple of years.)

