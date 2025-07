9to5Mac notes two features coming to Apple Maps as of iOS 26 this fall: natural language search and commute notifications.

Meanwhile, Apple Maps briefly failed to treat Ontario’s Highway 407 as a toll road earlier this month, in what was probably an updating error. (The 407 is a fairly expensive toll freeway, but it’s split between privately and provincially owned sections; the province is removing tolls on its section, but Apple apparently applied that change to the whole route.)