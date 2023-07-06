History of Cartography Project’s Fourth Volume Now Available Online

The History of Cartography Project’s fourth volume, Cartography in the European Enlightenment, is now available online for free download in PDF format. This book, edited by Matthew Edney and Mary Sponberg Pedley, came out in hardcover in the depths of the pandemic; free online access a few years after publication follows the precedent of previous volumes in the series.

This means that all five volumes that have been published to date can be downloaded for free (here). The remaining volume—volume five, Cartography in the Nineteenth Century—is in preparation. When that final book is published, it will close out a project that has taken more than four decades to come to fruition.

Previously: Forty Years of the History of Cartography Project; The History of Cartography’s Fourth Volume, Now (Almost) Out; History of Cartography Project Updates.

