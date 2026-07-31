Google Earth Goes Nano Bananas

It’s been possible to use 3D models in Google Earth for decades. But Google’s announcement yesterday its AI image generation model, Nano Banana 2, can be used to create custom images and 3D rendering inside Google Earth is getting some pushback, and not necessarily just because it’s AI.

Henk van Ess is concerned that realistic AI-generated images in the context of Google’s satellite imagery layer will be weaponized in a way that undermines our ability to determine the truth.

Google spent twenty years building the reference the world checks against. Today it added a button that makes things up. […] Google’s own description of the “fun feature” is that Nano Banana “creates concepts grounded in the real world.” Grounded in the real world means the invented thing is welded to genuine coordinates, drawn on genuine imagery, often in the same colours and the same light and at the same angle as the picture beside it. […] A government official wants a strike to look bigger than it was. A faction wants a hospital to look flattened, or intact, depending which one is holding it this week. A troll wants forty thousand reposts before lunch. This morning all three needed a screenshot, a second browser tab and a little patience. Tonight they need a sentence.

Van Ess’s point is that while it has always been possible to falsify satellite imagery, it just got a lot easier. He also discovered that Google’s safeguards against creating images on harmful topics did not prevent him from doing so.

Update: 404 Media: “Google sent 404 Media a statement saying it was ‘rolling back this feature in Google Earth while we work on implementing stronger guardrails.’”

Update #2: Google’s blog post has been updated:

We know that people uniquely trust Google Earth for a reliable view of the world. We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies. So we’re rolling back this feature in Google Earth while we work on implementing stronger guardrails. It’s important to note that generated images didn’t appear in the main Google Earth experience for others to see and were watermarked as AI generated.

Update #3: Engadget coverage.