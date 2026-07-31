Mislabelled, Misplaced and Misshaped

The Guardian: “A US government map of Africa mislabeled every country during a state department presentation at a ⁠global conference in Brazil ⁠this week, ​causing a stir among attenders who took screenshots and posted them online.” Not only were the countries mislabelled, they were misplaced and misshaped; as Wonkette puts it: “They’re all shaped wrong, and they’re also wrong in all the other ways of geographical wrongness.” At least the outline of Africa was okay. Not that AI is required to make a map so perfectly wrong, but it appears to have been used in this case.

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