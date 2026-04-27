The Constitutionality of Geofence Warrants Is Before the U.S. Supreme Court Today

Are geofence warrants unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Geofence warrants require a data provider to provide information on all users and devices within a given area during a given time period. Their constitutionality has been a grey area for some time, with U.S. federal court decisions disagreeing with one another. One of those cases, Chatrie v. United States, is being argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court today (here’s the PDF of the petition), so we may soon have a definitive answer.

Previously: Geofence Warrants Found Unconstitutional by One U.S. Federal Court; Google Maps Updates Will Make It Impossible for Google to Respond to Geofence Warrants.