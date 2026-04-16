Alice Hudson and Women in Cartography

Published on by Jonathan Crowe

Alice Hudson, chief of the New York Public Library’s map division from 1981 to 2009, died in 2024. Last month The Cartographic Journal published a long look at Hudson’s life and career, written by Daniel Anger and Elizabeth Baigent. It was done as part of a special Cartographic Journal issue on women in cartography, which grew out of a 2021 conference on the subject. The issue does not yet have a single page I can point you at, but until it does you can see the contents via the latest articles page. A few articles are free/open access, including the editorial preface, a look at two map librarians at the Bibliothèque nationale de France, an article about the 19th-century mapmaker Selina Hall, and an editorial refuting the notion that women didn’t do cartography.