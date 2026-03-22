How Google Maps Disappears Restaurants from Search Results

For the Guardian’s “It’s Complicated” feature, Josh Toussaint-Strauss looks at how great restaurants end up being invisible when you search for a place to eat on Google Maps. He talks with data scientist Lauren Leek, whose London Food Map tries to surface restaurants that, according to a machine learning model, should have a higher rating than they do. Lauren points to the Google’s ranking system’s reliance in part on “prominence”—a factor that bestows cumulative advantage on already-visible locations.

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