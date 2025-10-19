Why FEMA Flood Maps Are Contentious

Two recent articles on the contentiousness that breaks out at the local level when FEMA updates its flood maps. Jordan Wolman’s piece in the Commonwealth Beacon focuses on the disconnect between FEMA’s maps and actual flooding risk in Massachusetts (as has been noted before, FEMA flood maps are based on past flooding and can’t make projections based on expected climate change effects). Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal [Apple News+ alt link] looks at how properties in a Montana town that were removed from the flood zone in proposed FEMA maps were later inundated by floods (properties in flood zones require flood insurance, and face additional restrictions, so there are incentives to appeal that designation; on the other hand, if you win your appeal and your property floods anyway and you don’t have flood insurance, well).