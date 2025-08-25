‘The Correct Map Does Not Exist’

Miguel García Álvarez weighs in on the Correct the Map campaign to replace the Mercator projection with Equal Earth:

I think the Equal Earth projection is an excellent compromise. But as a cartography enthusiast, it pains me deeply every time someone talks about the “true” map, the “correct” map, or that the Mercator projection is “wrong.”

I will never stop loving this scene from the West Wing of the White House, but please don’t say that any map is right or wrong simply because of the projection it uses. We should just focus on saying that some projections are more or less suitable for different purposes, but we have to avoid sensationalism.