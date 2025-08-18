Eclipse Atlas Launches

Eclipse Atlas (screenshot)

Eclipse Atlas is the third iteration of Michael Zeiler’s solar eclipse map websites. First there was Eclipse-Maps.com, which launched in 2010; then came the Great American Eclipse website to cover the North American total and annular eclipses in 2017, 2023 and 2024. As with Zeiler’s past projects, it’s a collection of maps of historic, upcoming and future eclipses; he’s launched this new website “with the goals of expanding to a global scope, replacing his two prior websites over time, and to taking his work in eclipse cartography to new levels.” Press release.

