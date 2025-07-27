Re-Purposing Maps: The Art of Mark M. Garrett

Responding to my post about Joanathan Bessaci’s map cutout art, Fred DeJarlais wrote to point out that the California Map Society’s journal, Calafia, featured another artist using a similar technique, Mark M. Garrett, in its Fall 2022 issue. It’s a good piece in which Garrett goes into detail about his inspiration and method, but since Calafia’s archives are member-only, I’ll point you to Garrett’s website, which is full of examples of his work, and where he explains his work thusly:

At some point I began to fold paper and ‘draw’ with scissors . . . particularly re-purposing maps or anatomy texts culled from flea markets or estate sales. I often incorporate opaque and transparent watercolor as an extension of the color palette printed on the charts. I find comfort in the creative and obssesive nature of these collages as each reveals a unique process and persona over time. New worlds emerge in oddly emotional interpretations of once familiar places. There’s an anticipation as they shift and evolve from factually printed documents to new and potentially uncertain places of possibility. The technique of hand-cutting maps and painting in the gaps emerged for me as a metaphor of holding the world even as its outlines shift radically and unpredictably.