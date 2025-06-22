Quebec Flood Maps Will Get a New Framework Next Year

It seems as though the Quebec government has been in the process of updating its flood maps for the better part of the past decade (previously: Quebec’s Updated Flood Maps Prove Controversial; Quebec Flood Maps). But starting next March Quebec’s flood maps will adopt a new framework categorizing flood zones by risk (low, moderate, high, very high), with a special category for areas located near dams or flood protection structures. This page (in French) explains how the new maps—which aren’t yet available—will work. The upshot is that more homes in Quebec will find themselves in a flood zone (though fewer than was feared last year), but likely in the lowest-risk category.