Another end-of-year tradition is Kenneth Field posting a roundup of his favourite maps of the year. The 2023 iteration is the usual mix of the very good (e.g. Eric Knight’s Tien Shan and Anton Thomas’s Wild World) and the extremely original, such as Chicago’s L depicted in snake form, or a river map designed for a receipt printer.

Previously: Field’s Favourites for 2022; Maps at Year’s End.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...