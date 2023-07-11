Out today from HarperCollins (and Goose Lane in Canada): The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans by Laura Trethewey. “Scientists, investors, militaries, and private explorers are competing in this epic venture to obtain an accurate reading of this vast terrain and understand its contours and environment. In The Deepest Map, Laura Trethewey chronicles this race to the bottom. Following global efforts around the world, she documents Inuit-led crowdsourced mapping in the Arctic as climate change alters the landscape, a Texas millionaire’s efforts to become the first man to dive to the deepest point in each ocean, and the increasingly fraught question of whether and how to mine the deep sea.” Amazon (Canada, UK), Bookshop.
