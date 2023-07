The latest episode of Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones’s all-too-infrequent series Map Men looks at why north is at the top of modern maps, and features examples of maps where this was, or is, not the case, and why.

For something a bit more … academic, see Mick Ashworth’s Why North Is Up: Map Conventions and Where They Came From (Bodleian, 2019).

Previously: The Origins of North at the Top of Maps; The Idea of North.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...