Some Critical Essays on Maps in Speculative Fiction and Fantasy

The summer 2018 issue of Modern Language Studies had a “special cluster” on maps and speculative fiction (special cluster, presumably, being what you call it when your special theme that doesn’t take up the entire issue). Behind a paywall, but there appear to be articles on planetary cartography and Le Guin, maps in mythopoeic young-adult fantasy, and comic book and game maps. Thanks to Andreas Skyman for the tip.

The online sf/fantasy magazine Strange Horizons (which, note, I review for) is in the middle of their annual fundraising drive. Their special fundraising issue includes an essay by Noemi Arellano-Summer: “Maps, Worldbuilding, and the Journey in Fantasy.”

