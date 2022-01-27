A map showing the lighthouses of Europe has gone viral on social media. It’s a Geodienst project that actually dates back to 2017 or so. The map is generated using lighthouse data extracted from OpenStreetMap. “More specifically, it asks the Overpass API for all elements with an
seamark:light:sequence attribute, decodes these, and displays them as coloured circles on the map using Leaflet. It also tries to take the
seamark:light:range and
seamark:light:colour into account.” (The above animation, taken from the project’s GitHub page, doesn’t show colours, but maps can be built that do, and the example going viral does.)
The Lighthouse Map
