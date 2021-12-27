Freelance cartographer Hal Jespersen has created more than 200 maps for various Wikipedia articles on battles in the U.S. Civil War. They are available for free download—both as PNGs and as source files—under a Creative Commons licence. [WMS]
Freelance cartographer Hal Jespersen has created more than 200 maps for various Wikipedia articles on battles in the U.S. Civil War. They are available for free download—both as PNGs and as source files—under a Creative Commons licence. [WMS]
You must be logged in to post a comment.