Apple and Google Maps Updates

Apple Maps
- AppleInsider looks at how cycling directions work in iOS 14.
- Macworld provides a primer on how to correct errors and add features in Apple Maps.
- Apple’s new maps have now officially launched in Ireland and the United Kingdom (previously).
Google Maps
- Google’s official blog details updates to Live View, Google Maps’s AR feature that superimposes walking directions on the view through your phone’s camera (previously).
- A primer on how Google Maps acquires and processes satellite and aerial imagery, also from Google’s official blog.
- Google Maps has a Nazi problem, says Mike Shaughnessy: the service’s inadequate review moderation and its poor handling of memorials (whichit expects to act as businesses) provide an inadvertent platform “for Nazi veneration and Holocaust jokes.”