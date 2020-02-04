Primers on Google Earth and Google’s Imagery

A nice, accessible (if overboosterish) history and overview of Google Earth—which despite its deprecation on the desktop is still a thing—from Sarvish Mathi at OneZero. [GIS Lounge] Related: this Google blog post on their imagery, how they get it and how it’s processed.
Author: Jonathan Crowe
Jonathan Crowe blogs about maps at The Map Room. His nonfiction has been published by AE, The New York Review of Science Fiction, the Ottawa Citizen and Tor.com. His sf fanzine, Ecdysis, was a two-time Aurora Award finalist.
