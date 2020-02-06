Google Maps Turns 15

New Google Maps logoGoogle is marking Google Maps’s 15th birthday with updated iOS and Android apps that reorganize everything into five tabs, new crowdsourced travel data, and a new app icon. (The update hasn’t turned up for me yet, but that’s not unusual.) Also with a fair number of reminiscences and corporate navel-gazing self-reflection. CNBC, Engadget, The Verge.

Author: Jonathan Crowe

Jonathan Crowe blogs about maps at The Map Room. His nonfiction has been published by AE, The New York Review of Science Fiction, the Ottawa Citizen and Tor.com. His sf fanzine, Ecdysis, was a two-time Aurora Award finalist.