A List of Geospatial Podcasts

I haven’t been keeping up on what mapping and geospatial podcasts are out there. (My last post on the subject was nearly a decade ago.) Fortunately, GIS Lounge has a roundup of geospatial podcasts, most of which I was not aware of (see above); interesting to see that Very Spatial is still an ongoing concern.
Author: Jonathan Crowe
Jonathan Crowe blogs about maps at The Map Room. His nonfiction has been published by AE, The New York Review of Science Fiction, the Ottawa Citizen and Tor.com. His sf fanzine, Ecdysis, was a two-time Aurora Award finalist.
