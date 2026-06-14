Out this week: Little Blue Dot: How the Global Positioning System Shaped the Modern World by Katherine Dunn. From the publishers’ descriptions (plural: it’s out from Bloomsbury in the U.S. and HarperCollins imprint Mudlark in the U.K.), it functions as a history of GPS, a look at its impact, and a warning about its vulnerabilities. The Walrus has published an excerpt, titled “How to Hack a Superyacht,” that explores the rise of GPS spoofing (which is using a device to replace the weak GPS satellite signal with one that gives false location data, as opposed to GPS jamming, which blocks the signal altogether—spoofing, Dunn says, is worse than jamming).

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