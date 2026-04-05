Who Gets to Digitize Colonial-Era Congolese Geological Maps?

Reuters: “A U.S. mining company backed by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates is in a tangle with Belgium’s AfricaMuseum over who should digitise antique maps of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo ‌in the museum’s archive.” The colonial-era records in question take up some 500 metres of shelving and are already being digitized under a separate project with the DRC. The AfricaMuseum says it can’t hand the records over to a private company; the mining startup, KoBold Metals, also has an agreement with the Kinshasa government to digitize the data. [Tara Calishain]

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