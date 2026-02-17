Da Vinci’s Maps

Leonardo da Vinci’s authorship of this 1514 octant map of the world has been disputed over the years.

Miguel García Álvarez looks at the maps of Leonardo da Vinci. “Leonardo never wrote a treatise on geography, as Ptolemy did, but his understanding of the territory and the importance of finding effective ways to represent it was far ahead of his contemporaries. I could simply leave you with his collection of maps, and I guarantee you would be fascinated by their beauty. Instead, I am going to limit myself to just three and use them to illustrate how he achieved three crucial advances in the early 16th century that are fundamental to understanding the history of geography.”

See also Christopher Tyler, “Leonardo da Vinci’s World Map,” Cosmos and History 13 (2017).